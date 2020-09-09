It’s not about Trump.
It’s about his disparaging statements directed toward our military and the sacrifices they have made.
It’s not about Trump.
It’s about his promoting and supporting those who violently move us closer to a new civil war.
It’s not about Trump.
It’s about the callousness of his response to the rampant virus that has not only changed our lives but has cost us the loss of thousands of lives.
No, it’s about us. We elected a misogynous, xenophobic, narcissistic and mentally challenged racist to lead what once was the greatest nation on Earth.
No, it’s about us. We chose to accept the cult of lies, deception and corruption in order to drain a swamp that he has only filled with the foul water of his existence.
No, it’s about us.
And that is what our election is about. It is about us. And what we are and what we want to be.
It’s about us.
William Gay
Montpelier
