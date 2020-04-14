The incessant lies, fraud and deception that we see every day from Trump will never stop. Not even in the case of a deadly pandemic will it stop. To be fair, Trump can't help himself. He has a disease. Such is the case with every pathological liar, he actually believes his own bold-face lies.
The same cannot be said for Fox News. They have no excuse. Their daily dose of lies and deception is literally killing people. It needs to stop. We're running out of body bags.
While there is no known cure for the micro organism pseudo sapien trumpis pestis, we are all responsible for bringing this dreaded disease under control come November. It will not be until then that the sanitizing of the White House and the rest of America can begin.
Stay strong and keep doing what the true experts in the science and health community are telling us.
After all, they are the stable geniuses.
John Mauro
Stowe
