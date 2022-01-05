Professor John Nassivera's column (Jan. 1) analyzing the history of the establishment of the state of Israel and subsequent actions by President Trump and others is one of the best I have ever read.
And Elayne Clift's commentary "Normalization of Fascism" (same date) is the perfect companion, also must reading.
Nassivera observes "There are many Israeli and American intellectuals (myself included) who feel fundamental Evangelical Christians and fundamentalist Orthodox Jews are the ones who are doing the most to destabilize and destroy Israel." I would add to that short list millions of American and Israeli citizens who feel the same way.
I do demur from his contention that Trump CFO Allen Weisselberg is an abused Jew. He is very wealthy from his employment by Trump and has been free at any time to resign.
I always look forward to Professor Nassivera's column "On Faith."
Stephen L. Finner, Ph.D.
Barre
