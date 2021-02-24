It’s sad to see how low the Republican Party has crept. After years of betraying its values while subservient to a would-be strongman, the party’s leaders voted not to hold him responsible for his violent, failed attempt at stealing the last presidential election — ironically, but predictably, like the fictional steal he kept complaining about.
Michael Beattie
Middletown Springs
(0) comments
