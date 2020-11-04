I drove through downtown Barre and witnessed supporters of Donald Trump in front of the statue of Youth Triumphant. I respect their right to peacefully assemble, it is guaranteed by the Constitution.
I was struck by the irony of their location. They gathered in front of a monument that honors those who have sacrificed their youth and their lives for this country and its ideals — that all men are created equal, that in many, we are one ("e pluribus unum" is our motto and on the great seal of the nation), that we are all entitled to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness, that freedom and democracy should be preserved.
In front of this statue, they wave our flag to show their patriotism in support of a man who thinks prisoners of war are losers and those who have died in war were fools — for a man who threatens to hold onto power after an election — for a man who is blatantly trying to suppress or delegitimize voters, the very foundation of our democracy — for a man who encourages his more extreme supporters to suppress others' rights of free speech — for a man who cares more about his cult of personality than the people he was elected to protect.
Ironic, sad and frankly, an insult to those who were true patriots.
Christopher Meriam
Barre
