On a recent walk high up on Irish Hill, I was entranced by the beauty of my surroundings. It was a cold, clear day, and the deep blue sky, the golden late-afternoon light on the trees and the clean, fresh snow were mesmerizing. Most wonderful of all was the pristine silence.
You can understand my dismay upon learning the town of Berlin is considering opening Irish Hill to snowmobile usage.
Don’t get me wrong. I understand the lure and the roar of fast machines and the enjoyment many Vermonters get from taking their snowmobiles out onto the winter landscape. At the same time, I’m aware of the vast network of trails already open to this form of recreation.
My wife and I took a drive around the back roads of central Vermont yesterday to enjoy the scenery, while also looking for a good trail or Class IV road where we could safely walk our dog. The scenery lived up to expectations but time and time again, we found the “thrown-up” roads, as well as nature paths like the Chickering Bog trail, were given over to snow machines.
We are aware VAST generously permits skiers and walkers to use their trails, and many machine operators are very considerate when they encounter foot traffic. But that’s not always the case, and we didn’t feel we could let our dog run free as he loves to do. So back to Irish Hill for a little hike.
It’s good to know that at least for the rest of this winter, we’ll be able walk Irish Hill in quiet and safety. We urge the town of Berlin to maintain this natural area free of motorized traffic so hikers, skiers, snowshoers and dog walkers can continue to enjoy it in peace and quiet.
Dan Lindner
Montpelier
