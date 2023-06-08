Interrogation of juveniles
Gov. Scott recently vetoed legislation that would restrict the use of controversial deceptive interrogation tactics by law enforcement on juveniles age 21 and under.
Legislation that stops law enforcement from misleading kids about evidence or leniency in interrogations has quickly made waves across the country, with California, Colorado, Delaware, Illinois, Indiana, Oregon and Utah already passing similar restrictions or outright bans during the past two years. The issue has been profiled nationally on programs ranging from “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” to “Dr. Phil.”
Vermont’s bill won the support of the ACLU of Vermont, the Office of the Child, Youth and Family Advocate, the State’s Attorney for Chittenden County, exonerated persons such as Christopher Tapp, national interrogation experts such as Mark Fallon and Wicklander-Zulawski, the Innocence Project, and others.
The Vermont Legislature has the opportunity to override the governor’s veto in a special session on June 20 and help ensure true justice in Vermont’s criminal legal system. The tactics this legislation bars have long been identified as significantly increasing the risk of false confessions, which have played a role in about 30% of all wrongful convictions overturned by DNA. The National Registry of Exonerations records over 400 cases nationally to date of false confessions and only one-fourth were below age 18 when they falsely confessed.
With just two weeks left before the override vote, we hope media would consider writing about the importance of this legislation. We would be happy to put media in touch with experts and advocates who can speak about this issue in Vermont and nationwide, as well as exonerees with first-hand experience of how deceptive interrogation tactics can coerce a false confession and lead to a wrongful conviction.
Abby Silverman wrote on behalf of the Innocence Project.