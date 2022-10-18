Americans deserve a free and fair internet — not one subject to the whims of profit-hungry Big Cable companies like Verizon and Comcast. But in 2017, Donald Trump's Federal Communications Commission repealed net neutrality protections and eliminated its own ability to oversee the internet — giving Big Cable companies this unfettered power.
So our ability to access the web on just, reasonable, nondiscriminatory terms could be tampered with by Big Cable companies at any moment — unless Congress gives the FCC the power to restore net neutrality protections. That’s just what the Net Neutrality and Broadband Justice Act would do. If you believe high-speed internet should be available and affordable for all — especially people of color and people in rural regions — please tell your members of Congress to support this bill.
