An old Chinese curse says: “May you live in interesting times." I think we are.
I just returned from a visit with family in Texas. The temperatures were between 107 and 109 most of the week. When they bought the house 10 years ago, it was surrounded by fields with cows grazing. Today, it is completely surrounded by miles of houses, condos, apartment buildings and mega stores. The amount of building still going on is mind-boggling. Think of the electricity needed to air-condition those buildings. Think of the water usage while in a severe drought. And, of course, everyone there drives huge SUVs and trucks; I didn’t spot a single hybrid or electric car.
While there, news came of the terrible fires in Hawaii. I once vacationed on the island of Maui and watched newborn turtles race down the beach in Lahaina to the ocean. That town is now totally gone.
In California, five years ago, I had to brush the ashes from my car daily from the fires blazing north of Anaheim. Now, out-of-control fires burn across Canada and throughout the world.
Returning to Vermont’s lush greenery and temperatures in the 70s was a relief. But how long before climate change affects this green state?
Today brought news of more criminal indictments of our former president, whose supporters continue to fund his defense. And the Republican Party continues to support his candidacy despite his efforts to overturn an election — boggles my mind.
Interesting times, indeed.