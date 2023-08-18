An old Chinese curse says: “May you live in interesting times." I think we are.

I just returned from a visit with family in Texas. The temperatures were between 107 and 109 most of the week. When they bought the house 10 years ago, it was surrounded by fields with cows grazing. Today, it is completely surrounded by miles of houses, condos, apartment buildings and mega stores. The amount of building still going on is mind-boggling. Think of the electricity needed to air-condition those buildings. Think of the water usage while in a severe drought. And, of course, everyone there drives huge SUVs and trucks; I didn’t spot a single hybrid or electric car.