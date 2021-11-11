What are we talking about?
An insurrection to overthrow our democracy that Trump and his inner circle clearly designed and did their best to carry out.
What are we talking about?
The Republican denial offers nothing other than a presentation that portrays a clear picture of complicity through riotous crowds they supported.
What are we talking about?
Obstruction of an investigation that seeks the truth regarding the greatest threat to our democratic republic since the Civil War.
What are we talking about?
We are talking about what is seen as so obvious. We are talking about an insurrection that must be held accountable and addressed to the full extent of the law.
William Gay
Montpelier
