What used to be called “catastrophic” has been rebranded “high deductible” insurance. It used to be on the cheaper side because the insurance company’s liability didn’t kick in until you had already paid a large amount. That encouraged you to avoid seeing a doctor for day-to-day complaints because you had to pay the whole amount out of pocket. Delaying doctor visits until conditions get worse is both bad for your health and more expensive.
Insurance companies apparently figured out they could charge a lot for this. The innocuous term for this is “underinsured.”
Consider what might be my insurance. I pay $7,000 a year out of my paycheck, and my company pays another $14,000. The deductible is $10,000. If I have $10,000 worth of health care expenses, I pay $17,000 out of pocket. Add in the $14,000 my company pays, and the total is $31,000. Of that $31,000, the insurance company made off with $21,000 without paying out a penny; hospitals made off with the remaining $10,000. The $17,000 out of my pocket is equivalent to 25.1% income tax if I have the median income in Vermont. My company paid the equivalent of a 14.8% payroll tax.
Compare that to the 9% income tax and 11.5% payroll tax that then-governor Shumlin balked at eight years ago when he pulled the plug on universal health care. Exactly what was there to balk at? Universal publicly funded health care seems the obvious solution to our current health care nightmare.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.