What used to be called “catastrophic” has been rebranded “high deductible” insurance. It used to be on the cheaper side because the insurance company’s liability didn’t kick in until you had already paid a large amount. That encouraged you to avoid seeing a doctor for day-to-day complaints because you had to pay the whole amount out of pocket. Delaying doctor visits until conditions get worse is both bad for your health and more expensive.

Insurance companies apparently figured out they could charge a lot for this. The innocuous term for this is “underinsured.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.