Thank you, Peter Berger, for the brief history lesson on racism in America in a recent edition of The Times Argus. Yes, you are right, we are still living with the stain of the enslavement of humans and the treatment of Black women as breeder commodities. It is a disgusting and horrific history and I am so distressed that, instead of facing our tragic past and moving forward to a better world for everyone, one half of the country is screaming backwards to a time that was as poisonous to themselves as to everyone else.
The timing of your article was striking for me personally as I had just finished reading Danielle McGuire's "At the Dark End of the Street: Black Women, Rape and Resistance – A New History of the Civil Rights Movement from Rosa Parks to Black Power." A very important book in the effort to unpeel the veil on our hidden racist history, I recommend it highly if you haven't already read it.
Thank you for adding your voice at this time. We must all raise our voices, silence condemns us all to repeat our history.
August Burns
Middlesex
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.