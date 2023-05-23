Those of us who believe in the rule of law and the Constitution, sit on the edge of our seats as day by day, we’re exposed to the rantings of Jim Jordan, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Lauren Boebert, Matt Gaetz, Josh Hawley, and the rest of the radical Republicans, and more revelations about the crimes of Donald Trump, waiting patiently for the hammer of justice to come down on them and relieve our misery.
But it never seems to happen in the gratifying swiftness we seek. Instead, we have to believe justice is being served, but only at the snail's pace we have come to expect from a system that gives the accused every right to abuse our system until the moment the jailer turns the key in the jailhouse door. It is nerve wracking because we begin to wonder if the system is truly working.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.