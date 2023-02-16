I am amazed that the head of the Vermont State Colleges System has unilaterally decided to remove books from all college libraries.
This is a major educational change which should have had input from all stakeholders. The state of Vermont owes these students much more.
There is little doubt technology has improved many lives … but computers and technology do not open every door. The ability to hold a book in hand, read and reread passages in that book remain necessary to well-rounded education. Books are physical, tangible representations of the efforts of authors and historians who came before … not so much fake news as we might find on the internet.
It is a huge miscalculation to believe all learning comes from the internet. It does not, and the post-pandemic research demonstrates this in spades.
Please, please let us come to our senses in Vermont and preserve our books for generations to come. To do otherwise is an inexcusable, unnecessary, ill-informed and ill-conceived tragedy.
