The headline of this article is "VPA releases health guidance for fall season" and The Times Argus neglects to mention the face masks are "required" for players, coaches, fans, staff and refs. Seems you not only buried the lead, you completely ignored it. Do better, please. Some still count on print media to tell them the facts.
"Decreasing potential exposure to respiratory droplets is the guiding principle behind physical distancing and the use of cloth facial coverings. Facial coverings are required to be worn by all players, coaches, officials, staff and spectators at all times including during active play." VPA-COVID-Guidelines-8-12-20.
Louis LoRe
Plainfield
Editor's note: While the article could have been more specific, it did contain the following line: "Cross country running, which is designated as a no-to-low contact sport, was announced as the only sport that won’t require facial coverings this fall."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.