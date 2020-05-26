Were I living in New York City, New Jersey, Pennsylvania or Massachusetts, and planning my summer vacation, I'd check a coronavirus map first and see Vermont is the closet and safest state to go to.
What will happen to our rural health care system if those hot spots send infected people.
If you only have a two-week vacation, how will you quarantine for two weeks?
We have enough ideological opposition to practicing safety in our state, how can we be assured that number is not increased by those who come into the state when our hotels and vacation spots open? They already are showing poor judgement by travelling here.
Joelen Mulvaney
Barre
