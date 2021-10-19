On Sept. 13, the Select Board of the Town of Mendon voted unanimously to accept our own Declaration of Inclusion. We were the 21st town to do so.
After an hour discussion of the specific phrases by the Mendon citizens and their elected officials, we were all in agreement as to the wording of the statement. It reads: “The Town of Mendon condemns racism and discrimination in all its forms, and commits to fair and equal treatment of everyone in our community. Our town strives to provide safety, security and protection to all of its citizens. The Town of Mendon has and will continue to be a place where individuals can live freely and express their opinions.”
It was democracy in action, and validated the efforts by fellow townsperson Al Wakefield and his friend, Bob Harnish, former owner of Cortina Inn, who had spearheaded the idea and continue to do so around our state. I am proud of Mendon and Vermont as we work towards equity and inclusion for everyone.
Jennifer Bagley
Mendon
