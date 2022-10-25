By virtue of my arrival in 1948, I had the gift of growing up in a post-World War II "boomer" economy that came to be known as America's Golden Era: Keds on our feet, hula hoops around our waists, and cowboy hats on our heads.
This lasted for about 25 years as businesses in the United States had the entire world to rebuild. As a result, something called The American Dream was born and lived with great vitality for a long time for a lot of Americans.
Like us boomers, the vitality of The American Dream has aged and changed into something else. Boomers and pre-boomers (like Nancy Pelosi and Mitch McConnell, et al) who have molded their lives in pursuit of a wrinkling facsimile of the original vitality of The American Dream, are not equipped by their focused attention on the past to be making decisions for citizens of the present and future time.
It's time for analogue-minded, decision-making boomers to learn the art of coaching and leave the field of dreams. The life vitality and digital ways of younger generations are connecting with solid, extra-base hits and want to start affecting the world as it will be for them. For 70 years or so, The American Dream was worthy of striving for. Younger people want to deal with the reality of now. The longer the red knuckles of boomers are tightly gripping their "Wonderboy" bats ("The Natural" movie), the more embarrassing and depressing it will be to watch these fine veteran players unable to stretch a long single into an easy double.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.