While all these furloughed Montpelier city workers are collecting a windfall, some more than $1,100 per week to not work, the least they might do would be to voluntarily, at a safe social distance, sweep the sidewalks throughout the city, a task neglected for years now.
They might also walk, meander or saunter around town to inventory and photograph the decades-long accumulation of safety hazards resulting from deferred maintenance such as sidewalk failures, potholes, misleveled storm drains, broken lamp posts, exposed live electric wires, etc. These are all projects that city officials prefer to continue to sweep under the rug, squeeze the public works budget, in favor of new "confluence parks" multi-million dollar bike path bridges and useless painting on parking lots.
They could restore the parking spaces and vehicle access alongside the Drawing Board, which parking was assured last summer to have been restored. And we're asked to trust the government with yet another massive and unnecessary parking garage concept, and pretend along with them that the entire permit process and bond vote need not be started over?
The City Employee Volunteer Corp might clean and monitor "for employee safety" the last remaining public restrooms located in the rear basement of City Hall, now also closed indefinitely.
Alternatively, or in addition, they might set up 24/7 outside the porta-potty at the back of the parking lot, the only accomplishment of the Homelessness Task Force, with a pitcher of warm water, some soap and paper towels, to wash the hands, (and feet) of the homeless, some free clean underwear and a bucket full of dignity to begin to replenish.
They might mobilize to pick up all the litter on the riverbank below the pocket park behind DMV. They might even clean the pocket park of the accumulating of urine smells resulting from the transit center restrooms remaining unavailable to the bikers, strollers, bus passengers and homeless unable to access the new restrooms in the public building on city property.
Or we can just spend scarce public money printing large color banners to occupy empty store windows at State and Main, espousing how, "We're all in this together."
Some of us are more "in this" than others to consider it ethical and responsible to continue to consume scarce public dollars.
Our choice. All of this would be voluntary, of course.
Stephen Whitaker
Montpelier
