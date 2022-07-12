It can be a severe misjudgment to underestimate the importance of having a local newspaper weigh in on important state issues.
To illustrate the point, your recent editorial, Regressive Decisions, was clear, perceptive and informative. In criticizing the woeful Vermont Supreme Court decision to deny state auditor access to revealing information about OneCare, Vermont's Accountable Care Organization, not just the auditor but all Vermonters are the losers.
The lack of transparency in our health care system is inexcusable. It is nothing short of a disgrace as Vermont faces a care system that is unsustainable and costly. Standing up and taking positions is not for the faint of heart. Your July 9 editorial represents a true public service while reminding all that there should be no "sacred cows" in our health care industry.
Ken Libertoff
Montpelier
