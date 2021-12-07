Once again this year, I am posting a survey that asks you to rank 10 issues in order of importance to you. You can find a link on my Facebook page or use this one: https://forms.gle/AFBvJ2Awp9xVNTPf9.
Give the issue that’s most important to you a 1 (top of the list) and the lowest ranking one a 10 (bottom of the list). Ties are OK.
I’m most interested in hearing from Barre residents, but folks in other towns can feel free to weigh in. I can disaggregate the data.
Many thanks.
Rep. Tommy Walz
Barre
