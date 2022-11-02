I have a question as to why a convicted felon was allowed to buy a gun at a gun shop in Barre. He gave a false license — the license number was not even valid — how can that be allowed to happen? Anyone who doesn't think we need stricter gun laws needs to read that article.
This "slip" resulted in murder. I hope the seller is held responsible as well. Maybe that will make other shops a little more careful with their sales instead of just looking at their bottom line.
