In their decision to paint non-standard, partisan, political propaganda on a public roadway, the Montpelier City Council is in violation of state and federal standards for roadway markings and are exposing drivers and pedestrians to increased risk without their knowledge or consent.
The Manual on Uniform Traffic Control Devices is the federally approved manual for street and highway markings. As described by the Federal Highway Administration, “The MUTCD contains the national standards governing all traffic control devices. The MUTCD plays a critical role in improving safety and mobility of all road users. The MUTCD is the law governing all traffic control devices. Noncompliance with the MUTCD ultimately can result in the loss of federal-aid funds as well as in a significant increase in tort liability. … Uniformity of traffic control devices is critical in highway safety … .”
While the Montpelier City Council may believe themselves empowered to assume liability for resulting accidents and injuries on behalf of their constituents, it is impossible to believe they are empowered to expose all drivers, cyclists and pedestrians to a now unsafe road without their knowledge or consent. In their rush to pander, the council is placing countless unwitting citizens at increased risk in order to signal their virtue. It is not only unwise, unsafe and illegal, it is also unethical. In the event anyone is confused by the explosion of nonstandard markings in the roadway and suffer an accident or injury as a result, please remember to send your bills to the Montpelier City Council as they have chosen to assume increased liability for their town.
Patrick Cashman
Portland, Ore.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.