An article in the paper today put a hole in my Vermont bubble; the idea we’re different than the rest.
In it, the Montpelier City Council was considering a proposal to "bracket" the Black Lives Matter mural on State Street with the American eagle on one side, and the phrase "Liberty and Justice for All” on the other. The idea was presented by a group of Republican candidates from around the state and their supporters. The question is, why there and why now?
Despite their “virtuous” intentions, it’s easy to see what they really want is to counter, or at least diminish, what the mural is there for: a reminder that too many of us just don’t get that 400 years of oppression didn’t just vanish in a generation. That the unjustified killing of Black men and women by police, so often without consequence, is one manifestation of that legacy today. That even in 40-foot letters, some of us don’t get the message it conveys, or worse, just don’t care.
Chuck Kletecka
Waterbury Center
