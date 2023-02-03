Vermont has a no-idle law, though I believe many drivers don’t know about it.
1110. Prohibited idling of motor vehicles
Updated: February 3, 2023 @ 2:54 am
(a)(1) General prohibition. A person shall not cause or permit operation of the primary propulsion engine of a motor vehicle for more than five minutes in any 60-minute period while the vehicle is stationary.
So why am I writing? On Route 302, CVMC operates a great service for local folks in need of urgent medical care. I’ve used it — gratefully — several times. Yesterday, though, I noticed a problem. The clinic, as is often true, was busy, and a sign in the window warned of two-hour waits. The parking lot was just about full, and many future patients were sitting in their idling cars awaiting a call.
Idling is a threat to the health of all of us. It seems ironic that it occurs in front of a health clinic. Surely, CVMC can figure out a better alternative?
Leda Schubert
Plainfield
