In 2016, with a Supreme Court vacancy and nine months until the presidential election, the Republican mantra then was "let the people decide."
Now with less than two months until the election, Republican senators, under the intimidations of McConnell and dictates of the president, are determined to not "let the people decide."
Whatever integrity, honor, decency and sense of fairness the Republicans may have had, they are sacrificing to secure their hold on power. They are hypocrites and traitors to democracy.
Fred Wilber
Plainfield
