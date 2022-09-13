Thank you, Joelen Mulvaney, chair of Barre's Diversity and Equity Committee, and supporters, for making the true meaning of "diversity" clear to me. Silly me, I always thought "diversity" meant a wide variety, including, most importantly, ideas. Now, thanks to the Diversity Committee leaders, I see that ideas opposed to theirs must be banned and silenced in the name of diversity.
Unfortunately, I was taught by my parents and progressive-minded teachers that, although skin color and ethnicity look different on the surface, we are basically all the same, being human, so those factors make us diverse only in the most trivial sense. Clearly, they were wrong, as was Martin Luther King when he emphasized character over skin color as a means of distinguishing between people.
What I still don't understand, though, is how abortion fits into the diversity definition. Skin tone doesn't seem to be a reliable way to determine a person's opinion on that subject. Given that most people on earth live in environments of poverty and danger, and a majority of them tend to have darker skin, it makes sense for them to want and have more children than privileged white women do. It's nature's way of bettering the chances of survival for "at risk" groups. More representation from darker skinned "third world" residents might actually give voice to more anti-abortion sentiment. Some anthropologist may have already written a PhD dissertation on the subject but at this point, I'm only guessing.
Anyway, welcome to George Orwell land of double-speak, but maybe it's all just old-fashioned hypocrisy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.