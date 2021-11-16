I appreciate Dr. Levine’s honest answer at the Nov. 9 news conference when asked to explain our state’s record COVID-19 cases despite our record high vaccination rate.
One reason he stated is that we have “low natural immunity.” How could this be? Proudly, we wear masks while sneering at those who go barefaced in the grocery store and we snub the hardly vaxxed and masked Floridians and Texans. In Vermont, we have missed many joyful gatherings for the common good (but we did gather to protest).
Yet, we now have the highest COVID-19 case rate in the country. Yes, yelling words!
We hid in our homes! I cancelled Thanksgiving! We vaccinated, masked and shunned. Have you watched football games in Florida and Texas? Eighty thousand people and no masks, no proof of vaccination. Yet, at the Flynn, we are masking and forcing proof of vaccine, which might only be 50% to 75% effective as immunity wanes, or proof of a test showing that three days ago, they did not have COVID-19. Not. Logical.
Texans and Floridians have been living life, attending schools unmasked, getting “natural immunity” while we were hiding and creating a culture of fear and division.
My solution is that we continue to encourage vaccines and masks, but stop worrying about those who do not, and get back to living and fostering our “natural immunity.” Stay home if you feel sick. Wasn't that always the consensus? It is time to humble ourselves, to have grace for others who think differently than we do and move forward.
Kendra Bowen
Charlotte
