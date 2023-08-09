You may not have noticed but recently, Panama’s ex-president was sentenced to 10 years in prison. He is appealing this sentence. But if he loses it, he will be barred from running in 2024. And he’s currently polling in first place. Does this feel a little familiar?
Since a felon is barred in the U.S. from running for most public offices, it could happen here to Trump. History may then marvel at how key members of our government allowed the U.S. to become a banana republic.
Bronwyn Fryer’s letter to the TA Aug. 4 summed it up when she said they (deniers) choose to deny reality. I agree with Fryer and remain concerned that the denier mentality which is becoming pervasive in our government could begin to impact our position as a world leader on so many fronts, a position this country has held at least since World War II.
I may not live to see what transpires in the lives of my grandchildren, but then they will never know how glorious and strong a world leader we once were. I do not believe either Trump or Biden could ever make that happen again. But I also do not see any other politician emerging with the political strength and integrity to do it. That may be a sad commentary as we struggle abroad and at home with so many global issues.