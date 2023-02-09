Housing sites
Updated: February 9, 2023 @ 4:12 pm
Before I went to the meeting on the proposed plans for the former Elks Club property, I wanted a lot of housing there.
At the meeting, I learned that although we bought the property with the promise the city could build lots of housing there, most of the land is too steep to build affordably. Also, the access road, Route 2, is already congested and there is no easy mitigation. There is also no reasonable route for a new road. There are other, flatter areas, closer to downtown Montpelier, on which to build: Northfield, Barre and Terrace streets.
Therefore, our most economical way to get more housing is to purchase or permit housing on one or more of those sites and leave the Elks Club site mainly for recreation.
Perhaps the abutters to these sites could meet with the city and decide on an acceptable plan, maybe one that leaves some open space at each site. It may be time to be thankful for the past use of undeveloped land rather than to consider it an eternal benefit.
Dvora Jonas
Montpelier
