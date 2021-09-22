To Commissioner Sean Brown, Department for Children and Families:
We Windham County legislators strongly support the request of Josh Davis, and others who provide services to homeless individuals, to extend the General Assistance benefits for motel housing for as long as possible.
We are concerned about the health impacts for both those currently housed, and for our community, should the program be terminated. The presence of the delta variant raises the stakes for transmission among the homeless population and throughout our county.
Since there is FEMA funding available to pay for this program, we urge you to reconsider this decision in the interests of public health, not to mention the many other challenges facing persons who will find themselves left out in the cold.
We appreciate your ongoing efforts to support vulnerable Vermonters.
Thank you for your consideration.
Sen. Becca Balint, Sen. Jeanette White, Windham County; Rep. Leslie Goldman, Bellows Falls; Rep. Mollie S. Burke, Rep. Emilie Kornheiser, Rep. Tristan Toleno, Brattleboro; Rep. Sara Coffey, Guilford; Rep. Kelly Pajala, Londonderry; Rep. Emily Long, Newfane; Rep. Mike Mrowicki, Putney; Rep. Laura Sibilia, West Dover; Rep. John Gannon, Wilmington; Rep. Carolyn Partridge, Windham.
