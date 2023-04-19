President Obama prophesied he would fundamentally change our country, and when elected, that became the rallying cry for progressive Democrats. His legislative agenda focused on climate change, more government, increased entitlements and regulations, and less defense spending. Progressives also influenced higher education by empowering students to challenge authority and in grade schools, student restorative meetings confronted, criticized and insulted teachers without retribution.
The recent election in Chicago was a further indication of how Democrat policy has evolved. Voters selected a progressive over a moderate Democrat. The moderate promised to fight crime; the progressive favored defunding the police, increasing social workers to fight crime, increasing taxes, doing away with homework, and promoting social promotion even if students can’t read or add.
Voters are rebelling by voting with their feet. People are fleeing Democrat-run (blue) cities/states and migrating to Republican-governed (red) states. Parents are taking charge of kids’ education by challenging school boards and promoting school choice and homeschooling. In recent state elections, new voters in red states supported conservative politicians who were focused on law and order, parental rights, quality education, lower taxes and not influenced by the Democrat/progressive woke, climate change, trans, equity, diversity and inclusion agenda.
The policy division between red and blue states is severe. President Lincoln said, “A house divided against itself cannot stand.” Secession resulted in that division 163 years ago. Will leadership emerge to prevent that from happening again?
