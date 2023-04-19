‘House divided’

President Obama prophesied he would fundamentally change our country, and when elected, that became the rallying cry for progressive Democrats. His legislative agenda focused on climate change, more government, increased entitlements and regulations, and less defense spending. Progressives also influenced higher education by empowering students to challenge authority and in grade schools, student restorative meetings confronted, criticized and insulted teachers without retribution.

