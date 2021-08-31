In response to Mr. Schneider's "Children's fate," I agree how sad (and horrifying) to see and try to contemplate the desperation of mothers and other citizens in Kabul, Afghanistan. It is truly terrifying, the danger posed by a group of religiously fanatic men bent on controlling the bodies and minds of women.
Neysha Stuart
Barre
