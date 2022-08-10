At a recent memorial service, Regis Cummings commented to the effect the loss of life does not mean the end, but change. Frankly, for all of us, there have been too many losses over the past several years, and it is a constant struggle to be optimistic about change.

I felt that way when I read a newspaper commentary that a proposed merger would bring hope. Balderdash. Hope means “a feeling of expectation and desire for a certain thing to happen” or “a feeling of trust.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.