At a recent memorial service, Regis Cummings commented to the effect the loss of life does not mean the end, but change. Frankly, for all of us, there have been too many losses over the past several years, and it is a constant struggle to be optimistic about change.
I felt that way when I read a newspaper commentary that a proposed merger would bring hope. Balderdash. Hope means “a feeling of expectation and desire for a certain thing to happen” or “a feeling of trust.”
I don't think most people get that from outside happenings like mergers or increased commercial development, but from within. I think those of us who are doing a better job at surviving COVID and the state of the world are doing so by embracing our loved ones and the simple pleasures in life, like children, pets and flowers. Even doing that, we are tortured by what's happening in the world and in others' lives and deaths, and by guilt.
A famous Alexander Pope quote comes to my mind: “Hope springs eternal in the human breast.” Something is eternal if it lasts forever without end or beginning. To hope eternally, we must remain optimistic and always believe something better is coming: a better president, a better Congress, a break in destructive weather patterns and so much more. But to get there, we also need to sacrifice in any small way we can. Drive less. Help our neighbors. Give to our communities.
And, most importantly, listen, try not to be judgmental, and be there for those who don't have what we may have. Only the human spirit can truly be eternal.
