Opeyemi Parham's Oct. 16 commentary Honoring Legacies is itself worthy of honor. It is the most original and poignant expression of the true meaning of Black Lives Matter to come out of the farrago of opinions generated by recent racial violence and the killing of George Floyd.
Maya Angelou observed “I think we all have empathy. We may not have the courage to display it;” to which I would add ‘nor the artistic and literary skills to sear its meaning into the fabric of our own social order.’ Parnham has done both.
Her recounting of the fierce persecution of Italian immigrants 150 years ago which, in some places, included lynching and questionable criminal prosecution, is a painful reminder of how pernicious racial hatred is. She emphasizes that today, 400 years after Columbus arrived in North America, Italian culture is both accepted and honored for the social changes it fostered and its artistic contributions.
The experience of Black people in America began about 400 years ago, and it is approximately 150 years since a national effort to end pernicious racial discrimination began. It is, as she points out, an unfinished agenda.
Honoring the legacy and accomplishments of the Italian experience is a welcome invitation for all of us to have the courage to strive to bring about that future for Black people and to work for it.
Kimberly Cheney
Montpelier
