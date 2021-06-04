Vermont is being suckered by people claiming homelessness: drug addicts, hookers and lowlifes taking advantage of free room and cable TV. I was homeless, living in the woods a few years ago, winter and 14 below zero. They would not get me a room. These motels get what they deserve for taking free government money and helping to bilk the system. I have actually met people who said they lied to get free rooms. Vermont needs to smarten up and stop wasting taxpayer money on liars and cheats. And it ain't been anywhere near 14 below zero this year.
Daniel Fiske
West Rutland
