The recent example of the new transit center restrooms remaining inaccessible to the homeless, who otherwise have been peeing in the pocket park shelter nearby, demonstrates the predictable and almost inevitable result of our city officials' disingenuous doublespeak about caring "so much" and wishing to address the homelessness problem but apparently having another secret agenda of maintaining status quo, negligent and heartless as it is.
It's been a full year since I proposed to the Montpelier City Council to create the homelessness task force and the task force, after finally convening last August, have yet to even inventory where existing restrooms, showers, camping access could be made available for supporting the homeless. These modest asks could be easily attained, if only there was the will to do so. Instead, they're still debating lockers and unheated plastic outhouses!
The City Council refusing to exert any oversight and suggest needed management reform of Good Samaritan and Another Way, or to make efforts to intercept Montpelier's share of the $500,000 in state OEO funding directly, thus providing the opportunity to condition Good Samaritan's or another organization's management contract, on providing dignified treatment of clients, an appeal process that protects employees from retaliatory firing, homeless clients from arbitrary banning, measurable progress in service delivery to address job opportunity counseling, addiction treatment, incentives to motivate and inspire hope in a real potential toward housing opportunity and civic participation.
Recent local press coverage of personalities, rather than reporting on the chronic problems with the service delivery system and its ineffectiveness, have only served to disgust and infuriate many of the homeless citizens, describing The Times Argus articles as "puff pieces," while real human needs continue to go unmet.
Change requires a full acknowledgement of the problems and opportunity.
Let's all do our part.
Stephen Whitaker
Montpelier
