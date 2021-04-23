Same problems as with the old GoodSam shelter, as will be with the next.
Barre City Police were taxed with that one, yet had no mechanism to charge the costs of frequent responses to the shelter despite the $500,000-plus state support.
This model of putting all the folks with compounded problems — in addition to not having shelter — into crowded group settings or hotels is not helping, but rather facilitating drug escapism, sex trade and crime.
South Burlington is about to soon dump 125 hotel homeless back on the streets as the Holiday Inn wants their hotel back. Some will surely arrive here in central Vermont.
Making matters worse, the new influx of urban pandemic refugees has bought or rented almost all available housing capacity just as the weather warms and evictions are going to rise. We could have a humanitarian tsunami coming at us, yet we are not at all prepared, despite 1½ years of talk by the Homelessness Task Force.
There is plenty money available now, or soon. Will we use this opportunity to reinvent how, where and with what dedicated support services, we all work diligently to restore hope, dignity and opportunity for these folks?
Recognizing some few will need intensive ongoing care and supervision, most will need only our concerted efforts, a step up, help to access toilets, showers, campgrounds, work opportunities, counseling and ultimately affordable housing.
We can accomplish this paradigm shift.
We need an action plan, not status quo.
Stephen Whitaker
Montpelier
