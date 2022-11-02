Hats off to the administrators of Washington Central who had the gumption and common sense (look it up) to maintain U.S. and local traditions regarding Halloween rather than forgo them in the off chance our customs might offend someone who moved here.
Thank goodness the Fourth of July is not in the school year.
(0) comments
