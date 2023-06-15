Trump has officially been indicted on 37 federal felony counts. For some, this will come as no surprise, and for others, this will come as a shock. Regardless of where you fall on the political spectrum, it’s crucial that our elected officials be held to the same standards as any other American.
The charges against Trump are serious — obstruction of justice, criminal conspiracy, violating the Espionage Act. He is accused of knowingly taking hundreds of documents from agencies like the CIA and the Pentagon. Some of the documents he took contained delicate national security intelligence, including nuclear secrets and potential military vulnerabilities to the U.S. and our allies. When others have committed crimes of this nature, they were prosecuted, and Trump should not be an exception.