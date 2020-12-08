We are told Donald Trump was tested positive for COVID-19. He was whisked off to Walter Reed where supposedly he was treated with every known, alleged or suspected remedy. Shortly, he appeared in his armored limo, waving and smiling at supporters. In a few days, he was back in the office looking fit with no suggestion of lingering symptoms. Who made the diagnosis? Who saw the test results? None of the doctors involved can say a word as HIPAA prevents them from doing so.
I don't believe Trump was ever sick. It was just a stunt to show the country that we can cure the disease, and it's no big deal. "Don't let it control your life." We should demand that Trump authorize Walter Reed to release all his records, along with the test results.
There was clearly massive fraud here. Rumors persist of records personnel shredding documents. A person was seen leaving the hospital with a briefcase. A woman in Georgia heard a man from Wisconsin say that an orderly from Nevada heard something. Nurses and physician assistants were forbidden to approach closer than 10 feet while examinations and "treatment" were underway.
This is a terrible thing for our nation. Sad! If Trump was able to get Obama's birth certificate, we can certainly get Trump's medical records.
Michael Fullerton
East Calais
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.