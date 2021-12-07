Many of you know me, especially this time of year as Singing Santa. But I am unable to make my usual circuit to friends.
Because I didn’t get the second shot, I came down with shingles. The results were devastating: I spent 23 days in the hospital this fall. My hospital stay included three nights of hallucinations, a spinal tap, encephalitis, MRIs, multiple IVs, many uncomfortable trips to the bathroom while pulling the IV tower on wheels, and a wide assortment of pills. The 23 days on my back caused atrophy which will require three months of exercise to regain my strength. A cane is helping me regain my balance.
The folks at Central Vermont Medical Center were terrific.
Happy holidays, all.
Bill Walsh
Barre Town
