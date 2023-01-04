Hmm …. It's a word increasingly in my mental vocabulary the past few years.
In the Herald’s weekend edition, an article headlined “Final revelations from Jan. 6 investigation,” with “highlights from interview transcripts released so far.” Not released were interview transcripts from Nancy Pelosi (she was never asked to testify) and Muriel Bowser, who refused to permit the 10,000 National Guard troops requested days prior by President Trump, despite intelligence reports indicating the need for them. Also not released were the transcripts of many others and videotapes, which would provide us with a complete picture of that day’s events.
