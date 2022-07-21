A century ago, a minority but politically powerful movement imposed prohibition on the U.S. It essentially turned a centuries-old practice over to organized crime. It turned many law-abiding citizens into criminals. It certainly did not end the consumption of alcoholic beverages.
The Supreme Court decision allowing states to restrict access to, or prohibit, abortion will do the same. Already, black markets in the abortion pill are developing in states where access is limited by law. Women who want abortions and are unable to travel will seek out illegal and sometimes unqualified providers. In fear of prosecution, women will not seek medical care when these procedures go wrong. As was true before Roe v. Wade, women will die.
If the Supreme Court pursues other freedoms now embedded in our society — such as access to contraception, gay or interracial marriage — the effect will be to turn millions of Americans into criminals as they seek out the freedoms that are now recognized and largely accepted.
The Supreme Court is engaging in bad legal thinking based on inaccurate readings of history.
Charles R. Putney
Bennington
