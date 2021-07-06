Cristine Smith's criticism of Critical Race Theory said "If you do not learn from history, you are doomed to repeat it. Please, do your own homework about CRT and learn about world history."
Ms. Smith didn't do her own homework, however. She claimed Karl Marx was one of those with "unmitigated power over their people," along with Hitler and Mao. Unlike them, however, Marx had no power over any country. The most he ever ran was a small newspaper and a labor movement.
Marx focused on economics, not on race, ethnicity and creed, although Ms. Smith says these are three of the four bases of CRT and that Marx used CRT to destroy his enemies. Furthermore, Marx did not destroy any of his enemies. Even a little research should have shown Ms. Smith that, whatever CRT is, it's not Marxist.
People should know the history before using words like that to scare your readers.
Herbert Ogden
Mount Tabor
