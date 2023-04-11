The decision last week by the U.S. Department of Education Office of Civil Rights against the University of Vermont which resulted in a Resolution Agreement is historic. It is the first time Title VI of the Civil Rights Act has been applied against anti-Zionist discrimination. Recognizing the 3,500-year-old singular narrative of the Jewish Bible (the only source of Judaism) as a return to Zion, what today is Israel, as the "shared ancestry" of the Jewish people, the Office of Civil Rights has articulated that anti-Zionist discrimination is now actionable at all levels of the American educational system.
Fifty-five years ago with great prescience, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. spoke the words which have now been accepted by the Department of Education Office of Civil Rights: "When people criticize Zionists, they mean Jews; you're talking antisemitism."
