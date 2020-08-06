I have an idea that could help with the challenges facing public schools and reopenings. It is no secret that not only do our public schools educate our kids, but for working parents, school is a form of day care, as well. Many public schools in Vermont are proposing partial schedules with many proposing to be open only two or three days a week. This poses a huge day care problem for working parents.
My idea is this. High school students need to perform about 60 hours of community service as a graduation requirement. What if high schoolers were organized into an army of babysitters available for families needing some day care on the days school is not open.
I even think some grant money or maybe some of the pandemic relief money could be accessed to help pay the students after they have met their community service requirements. This would help to teach our high-schoolers the sense of community we are all a part of as well as help working parents get back to work when needed.
Edward Pirie
West Topsham
