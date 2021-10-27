Remember how we lined up as a nation and called our troops heroes as they headed off to, or returned from, Afghanistan and Iraq? Remember how we called our doctors, nurses, grocery store clerks, food service workers and meat factory workers heroes for caring enough to show up and keep our nation running during this pandemic?
Remember how we called you a hero for not getting vaccinated? Remember how we called you a hero for not caring for those around you and society at large and displaying this lack of care by refusing an infinitesimal risk to your own person? Remember how heroic we thought you were when you thoroughly rejected science, numbers and common sense and began attacking public servants over masking up in appropriate spaces? Remember?
Rama Schneider
Williamstown
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.