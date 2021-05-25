The Montpelier postmaster told me they are crying for help — we are only getting mail every other day now. Other employers say the same — and yet we don't want to let immigrants in?
Sandra Bettis
Middlesex
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
(1) comment
Legal Immigrants are Welcome. Illegal Immigrants are Not Welcome. Coming into the United States of America is a crime. That's where the term Illegal Immigrants came from, Immigrants that were Illegally entering the United States of America.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.