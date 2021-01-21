It seems likely that President Biden will push for further COVID-19 relief payments. I agree they would be welcome to millions, but let's target them a little better.
Some of us don't need any help right now. My wife and I are retired on "fixed incomes" and are doing just as well now as we were before the pandemic. The people who need help are the ones whose incomes are broken or whose fixed incomes are not sufficient.
I'm not optimistic that such targeting will happen, so here's a suggestion. Sure, it would be nice to get a check without having to lift a finger but how about thinking on what's needed instead of what would be nice to buy? If your income hasn't changed, and you're still doing all right, then consider giving that money to a food bank, a homeless shelter or some other entity that helps out those in need. In these divisive times, reaching out to each other can't do any harm. You might wake up the next day feeling better!
Michael Wilder
Denise Fullerton
East Calais
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.